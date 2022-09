Tider Insider: Sept. 13, 2022

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss the close-call win against Texas. We discuss what the Crimson Tide should look like against ULM. Will Reichard receives SEC special honors after a phenomenal performance last Saturday. Alabama soccer stays hot and we’ll discuss their upcoming games and what to expect this season. We’ll talk about men’s golf having the strongest start to their season in two years. Also, we take viewer question over the phone and through email.