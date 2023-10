Tider Insider: October 3, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama’s win against Mississippi State on the road.

Also, we preview Alabama’s game against Texas A&M at Kyle Field.

We talk about Nick Dunlap’s record-setting round of 60 at the Hamptons Intercollegiate tournament.

The Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team is set to play Wake Forest in a charity game this month.

Then, we cover Alabama players in the NFL.

Finally, we take viewers phone calls and emails.

Tider Insider on YouTube