Tider Insider: October 10, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama’s road win over SEC rival Texas A&M at Kyle Field.

And, we’ll give you an injury update on safety Malachi Moore.

Also, we preview Alabama’s homecoming game against Arkansas.

Alabama volleyball hopes to be closing in on its first SEC win.

Then, we discussed Alabama players in the NFL.

Finally, we take viewers phone calls and emails.

