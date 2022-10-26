Tider Insider: Oct. 25th, 2022

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama football’s win over Mississippi State on Homecoming. We’ll give you our thoughts on the improved play of the Crimson Tide defensive backs, and what we think is the main reason the Alabama offense had trouble finding its rhythm. Also, the aftermath of the football teams loss to Tennessee is still having a polarizing impact on the Alabama fan-base. Then, we take a look at some of the preseason “hype” that we’re hearing about Alabama men’s and women’s basketball. And, an Alabama golfer is proving to be one of the top players in the nation this season. Then, we’ll answer viewer question, on the phone and via emails.