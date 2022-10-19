Tider Insider: Oct. 18, 2022

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama football’s first loss of the season, on the road at Tennessee. We’ll tell you what stood out to us — both good and bad, and we’ll give you our main takeaways. Then, we preview the Crimson Tide’s homecoming opponent, the Mississippi State Bulldogs. We debate how well we think Alabama’s defense will stack up against MSU’s “Air-Raid” offense. Plus, Alabama soccer is No. 1 in the national polls. After that both Gary and Rodney give their score predictions for a potential bounce back for the Crimson Tide. Also, we answer viewer questions on the phone and email.