Tider Insider: Oct. 17, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama football’s win over the Arkansas Razorbacks, which was the tale of two halves. Find out what we think is the root of the Tide’s struggles to find consistency.

We preview Alabama’s upcoming game against Tennessee, and whether the Tide is ready for a bounce-back after last season’s last-second loss.

Alabama ‘great’ Julio Jones finds a new NFL home. Crimson Tide soccer gets a big home win over LSU.

Then, as always, we take viewer questions via phone and e-mail.