Tider Insider: Nov. 22, 2022

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama football’s win over Austin Peay. We will give you our main takeaways, including breakout performances from running back Jace McClellan and wide receiver Jermaine Burton. Then we will look ahead to the annual Iron Bowl rivalry game with Auburn. Find out our thoughts on which team has more on the line and motivational fuel going into the game. Alabama soccer advances to the Elite 8, and Alabama men’s basketball will face a big-time opponent on the Thanksgiving holiday. Also, Alabama women’s cross country team delivers a command performance at the NCAA Championships. And we answer viewer questions — on the phone and through email.