Tider Insider: Nov. 15, 2022

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama football’s road win at Ole Miss, and why the positive impact of the victory will likely be felt in both the short term and long term. Also, we break down Alabama’s upcoming opponent: the Austin Peay Governors. Plus, Alabama men’s and women’s basketball get off to strong starts. And Alabama women’s soccer hopes to be gearing up for a long NCAA Tournament run. Then, we answer viewer questions – on the phone and through email.