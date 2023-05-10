Tider Insider: May 9, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama’s decision to terminate the contract of baseball head coach Brad Bohannon in the wake of a reported sports betting investigation centered around the team. Find out the latest on the allegations and what the swift response by Athletic Director Greg Byrne likely means in terms of the serious nature of the situation. Also, we talk about the baseball teams inspired response to losing its head coach.

Find out who could be some of the candidates to replace Coach Bohannon.

Alabama football picks up a commitment from the NCAA Transfer Portal while also losing a player. We give you our take on both. And former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron may have played his way back onto the NFL’s radar.

All that, plus we answer viewer questions — on the phone and through email.