Tider Insider: May 31, 2022

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr react to Nick Saban’s press conference at the SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, Fla.

Also we discuss Alabama baseball wrapping up it’s season after failing to make the NCAA Tournament. We talk about how the future looks for Bama baseball.

We also discussed Ashley Johnston being named Alabama’s new gymnastics coach.

The Crimson Tide is sending 13 athletes to the NCAA track & field Championships in Oregon.

All that, plus we answer viewer questions — on the phone and through email.