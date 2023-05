Tider Insider: May 30, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss many of the big topics down at the SEC coach’s meetings in Destin, Fla.

Also, we discuss Alabama softball ahead of the Womens College World Series.

We discuss Mark Sears’ decision to stay for another season with Alabama basketball.

Also, we talk about Alabama baseball hosting its first regional in nearly 17 years.

All this and we answer viewer questions via phone and email.