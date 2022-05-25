Tider Insider: May 24, 2022

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr react to the Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher feud on NIL deals. We discuss on what surprised us from the situation.

Also we discussed the most recent commitment from 4-star quarterback Eli Holstein, and how it affects the Tide’s recruitment of Arch Manning.

We also discussed Alabama softball wrapping up their season and the five players who entered the transfer portal.

Alabama baseball advances to the next round of the SEC Tournament.

Also highlighted Justin Thomas’ thrilling comeback to win his second PGA Championship.

All that, plus we answer viewer questions — on the phone and through email.