Tider Insider: May 23, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Charles Bediako’s decision to forego his eligibility and enter the 2023 NBA Draft, and how Nate Oats can replace the Alabama center.

Also, we discuss Alabama Softball ahead of the NCAA Super Regional against No. 12 Northwestern.

Our “Tider Insider”, Rodney Orr, breaks down Alabama football’s most recent commitment from the class of 2024.

Also, we hear from Nick Saban ahead of the SEC coach’s meetings in Destin, Fla.

All this and we answer viewer questions via phone and email.