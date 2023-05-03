Tider Insider: May 2, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss the newest Alabama football transfer, Tyler Buchner.

Updates on the Henry Ruggs case in Nevada.

Also, John Metchie makes a joyous comeback to the NFL after his battle with Leukemia.

The Crimson Tide had 10 players go in the 2023 draft including Bryce Young at number one overall.

Montana Fouts earned her fourth SEC Player of the Week of the season.

Also, the Crimson Tide women’s basketball lands a big commit in their 20-24 class.

All this and we take viewer calls and e-mail.