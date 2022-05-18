Tider Insider: May 17, 2022

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss the positives and negatives of the N.I.L in college sports. We discuss on what we think the NCAA can do to regulate N.I.L deals.

Also we discussed Alabama softball’s outlook heading into the NCAA Tournament. The Crimson Tide are the No. 6 seed, but what will head coach Patrick Murphy’s team need to do to make it deep in the tournament.

We also discussed what Alabama Basketball needs to do to fill the final two scholarships.

Former Alabama walk-on receives a scholarship from a BIG 10 school.

All that, plus we answer viewer questions — on the phone and through email.