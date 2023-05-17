Tider Insider: May 16, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama football’s most recent commitments from the transfer portal.

Also, the guys discuss Greg Byrne’s comments about Alabama Athletics and its association with sports gambling.

The Crimson Tide will host the NCAA Softball Regional Friday, and we discuss the biggest question with Montana Fouts knee in question going into the NCAA Tournament.

After a big weekend for Alabama Baseball, the Tide have a player named as the SEC Co-Player of the week.

All this and we take viewer calls and e-mails.