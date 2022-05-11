Tider Insider: May 10, 2022

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama Softballs outlook heading into the postseason. The Crimson Tide is the number two seed for this weeks SEC tournament but what are the main positives and what are the main concerns we see with head coach Patrick Murphy’s team.

Also we break down the Alabama sports greats that are heading to the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

Former Alabama receiver Agiye Hall has some words for the Crimson Tide fans.

We also discussed if Alabama can land another high profile receiver transfer in Jordan Addison.

All that, plus we answer viewer questions — on the phone and through email.