Tider Insider: March 7, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama basketball winning the SEC Regular Season Championship.

The Crimson Tide head to the SEC Tournament in Nashville this weekend.

Also, Alabama football had 13 players at the NFL Combine this past weekend including stand-out performer, Jahmyr Gibbs.

Alabama Softball had an excellent week, with Montana Fouts be named SEC pitcher of the week.

Also, Alabama baseballs, Colby Shelton, earns SEC Freshman of the Week.

We also take viewer questions via e-mail and phone calls.