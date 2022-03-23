Tider Insider: March 22, 2022

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama basketball’s loss to Notre Dame in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. We look at what went wrong for the Crimson Tide, as well as the Alabama “short-term” and “long-term” prospects for the men’s basketball program. Plus Alabama women’s basketball has an extended stay in the Women’s NIT Tournament. And, we’ll discuss our first impressions of the three key transfer additions to the Alabama football program: running back Jahmyr Gibbs, wide receiver Jermaine Burton, and defensive back Eli Ricks. We’ll go over what has been said in press conferences, as well as what we’ve heard about the start of Spring Football Practice. All that, plus we answer viewer questions — on the phone and through email.