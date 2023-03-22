Tider Insider: March 21, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama basketball advancing to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament.

Also, Alabama women’s basketball lost a heartbreaker to Baylor in the first round of their tournament.

Crimson Tide football began their spring practice on Monday.

The Alabama gymnastics team heads to NCAA regionals this weekend.

Also, a former Alabama great, Dont’a Hightower retires from the NFL.

Men’s wheelchair basketball won another national championship.

All that and we take viewer questions via phone and e-mail.