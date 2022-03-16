Tider Insider: March 15, 2022

.

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama basketball’s outlook in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. We’ll tell you whether we believe the Crimson Tide can regain some of it’s early season “swagger” and embrace the must-win mentality of the postseason. Also, Alabama football begins Spring Practice — we talk about our initial observations, both what we see and the early intel that we are hearing. And we’ll give you our thoughts on some of the position battles we are keeping an eye on. All that, plus we answer viewer questions — on the phone and through email.