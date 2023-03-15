Tider Insider: March 14, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama basketball winning the SEC Tournament in Nashville. We’ll tell you what we learned about the team and what to expect for the NCAA Tournament.

The Crimson Tide women’s basketball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years.

Also, the University of Alabama’s Board of Trustees approved new contracts for eleven football staffers.

Alabama football prepares to begin spring practice later this week.

Also, Alabama Women’s Wheelchair Basketball wins its fourth straight national championship.

We also take viewer questions via e-mail and phone calls.