Tider Insider: March 8, 2022

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama men’s basketball’s losses against Texas A&M, and LSU. We debate the importance of a good performance at the upcoming SEC Tournament as it pertains to the Crimson Tide’s outlook in the NCAA Tournament. Plus, we recap the positive showing by the Alabama women’s basketball team at last week’s SEC Championships, as well as the latest in Alabama football recruiting. As well as Alabama gymnastics’ incredible week as it accumulates a total team score of ‘198.0’ in back-to-back meets, marking the first time the Crimson Tide has hit that total ‘twice’ in the same season since 1996. Finally, we answer viewer questions — on the phone and via email.