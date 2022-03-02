TIDER INSIDER: MARCH 1, 2022

.

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama men’s basketball’s wins over Vanderbilt, and South Carolina, plus Alabama women’s basketball’s win over Vanderbilt as they prepare for the SEC Tournament, Alabama football’s two new analyst additions in Todd Grantham, and Cornelius Williams. Plus, Alabama softball continues their hot streak as they are now 15-0, while Alabama baseball has now lost four games in a row. Finally, we answer viewer questions — on the phone and via email.