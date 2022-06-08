TIDER INSIDER: June 7, 2022

Stu Mccann (Filling in for Gary Harris) and Rodney Orr react to SEC spring meetings and discuss what it means for the future of the conference.

Also we discuss Alabama basketball’s first commitment for the 2023 class.

We also discussed two former All-Americans on the ballot for this year’s College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

The Crimson Tide basketball program has announced their plan to play a basketball powerhouse at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Dec 17, 2022.

All that, plus we answer viewer questions — on the phone and through email.