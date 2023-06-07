Tider Insider: June 6, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss the Southeastern Conference deciding to “hold pat” with an eight-game football schedule in 2024. We will give you our take and whether we think the eight-game format is here to stay.

Also, we breakdown Alabama football’s two most recent commitments: Joseph Ionata and Anthony Rogers.

Alabama baseball takes another step toward Omaha, Neb. We will take a close look at the Crimson Tide’s Super Regional showdown with Wake Forest.

Also, we talk about what lies ahead for Alabama softball’s “Team 28”, and how the Crimson Tide can improve this offseason.

All this and we answer viewer questions via phone and email.