Tider Insider: June 28, 2022

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr react to recruiting and the most recent commits to Alabama.

Also, we discussed how the Tide’s football team thinks about NIL, and how it is not something they talk about at practice.

We also discussed three Alabama football players that were named to the 2022 Walter Camp Preseason All-American Team.

A former Tide pitcher got his first Major League at-bat for the first time in likely 18 years.

All that, plus we answer viewer questions — on the phone and through email.