Tider Insider: June 27, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss the continuing turnover of the Alabama basketball roster following Jahvon Quinerly’s decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Get our reaction to the move and former Alabama basketball assistant Barry Sanderson talks about the challenge that the transfer portal presents from a coaching-perspective.

Then, we recap an exciting NBA Draft night for a pair of Crimson Tide players — Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney.

Also, the Alabama Board of Trustees approves new coaching salaries including a big bump for new Crimson Tide baseball coach Rob Vaughn.

Alabama rising sophomore golfer Nick Dunlap has a great ‘bounce-back’ performance following last week’s U.S. Open.

And we answer viewer questions, on the phone and through email.