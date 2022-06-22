TIDER INSIDER: JUNE 21, 2022

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr react to recruiting and the notable visits that the Crimson Tide had this weekend.

Also we discussed where we think some of the Tide basketball players will land in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

We also discussed Wilkin Formby from Northridge High School committing to play for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

Tide basketball has announced two big non-conference games for next season.

All that, plus we answer viewer questions — on the phone and through email.