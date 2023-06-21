Tider Insider: June 20, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss the list of opponents that Alabama football will face in 2024 and debate how daunting the Crimson Tide’s road is setting up to be. And, football coach Nick Saban fires back at critics that say his outspoken stance on Name, Image, and Likeness is based solely on the Crimson Tide’s best interests.

Plus, the NBA Draft could be shaping up to be a big night for Alabama basketball. We will preview this week’s event.

Also, Alabama softball pulls another pitcher out of the NCAA Transfer Portal. And former Alabama offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman’s first “Father’s Day” may be tough to beat.