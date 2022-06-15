TIDER INSIDER: JUNE 14, 2022

Stu McCann (Filling in for Gary Harris) and Rodney Orr react to the news that Texas A&M lobbied the SEC to fine or suspend Nick Saban about his comments on A&M taking advantage of the NIL.

Also we discussed Mercy Chelangat winning the National Championship in the 10,000 meter race.

We also discussed recruiting and the notable visits that the Tide had this weekend.

The Crimson Tide baseball and softball teams have both landed key transfers for the upcoming season.

All that, plus we answer viewer questions — on the phone and through email.