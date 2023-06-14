Tider Insider: June 13, 2023

Stu McCann and Rodney Orr discuss the hiring of Alabama’s new head baseball coach Rob Vaughn and what it means for the future.

Also, we recap Alabama baseball being eliminated in the NCAA Super Regional to Wake Forest.

We discuss Alabama basketball transfer commit Grant Nelson, and his impact on Nate Oats’ squad.

Also, we talk about former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young being named the starter for the Carolina Panthers.

All this and we answer viewer questions via phone and email.