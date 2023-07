Tider Insider: July 5th, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Tide football recruiting, Tide basketball transfers, Brandon Millers summer league debut, Tide golfer Nick Dunlaps recent success, and Jim Wells’ Hall of Fame induction.

Tide football picked up a commitment from 4-star cornerback prospect Jameer Grimsley from Tampa-Catholic High School.

Rodney Orr recently released his Firecracker Five, a list of recruits that should be on Tide fans’ radars. Find out which prospects he believes have a high likelihood of committing to Alabama.

Alabama basketball picked up West Virginia transfer Mohammed Wague to add to its front court and provide depth behind Grant Nelson.

Former Tide forward Brandon Miller made his summer league debut with the Charlotte Hornets Monday night and started slow but picked it up late.

Alabama sophomore golfer Nick Dunlap won his second straight amateur tournament in as many weeks.