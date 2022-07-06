Tider Insider: July 5, 2022

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr react to recruiting and the most recent commits to Alabama. The Tide received seven commitments in the last ten days.

Also, we discussed conference expansion and the possible expansion of the SEC.

We also discussed former Alabama basketball stars in the NBA Summer League.

We discussed former Alabama tennis players Alexa Guarachi and Erin Routliffe and how they are doing at Wimbledon.

All that, plus we answer viewer questions — on the phone and through email.