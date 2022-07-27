Tider Insider: July 26, 2022

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discussed the most recent commits to the Tide and recruiting updates.

Also, we discussed the latest with John Metchie and his recent diagnosis with leukemia.

We also discussed SEC Media Days, the latest with Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher and Saban’s thoughts on mega-conferences.

We discussed the latest with former Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones as he signed a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

All that, plus we answer viewer questions — on the phone and through email.