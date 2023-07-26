Tider Insider: July 25, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama football’s session Wednesday at the SEC Media Day.

Also, we recap the past week in the recruiting world for Alabama football.

We take look at and discuss the high praise that new Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has received from SEC media days.

An Alabama football alumni, picked up a big pay day on Tuesday, we discuss Trevon Diggs record breaking contract.

Alabama baseball has landed a big transfer from a group of five school.

And we answer viewer questions, on the phone and through email.