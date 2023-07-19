Tider Insider: July 18, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss this past week in the recruiting world for Alabama football.

Also, we recap the first two days of the SEC Media Days in Nashville.

We take look at and discuss the high praise that new Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has received from SEC head coaches.

Then we look at what to expect from Alabama football’s session Wednesday at the SEC Media Day.

Alabama baseball has landed a big transfer from a conference foe.

And we answer viewer questions, on the phone and through email.