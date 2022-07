Tider Insider: July 13, 2022

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr react to recruiting and the most recent commits to Alabama as well as Peter Woods decision to go to Clemson.

Also, we discussed Nick Saban’s thoughts on conference expansion and mega conferences.

We also discussed Team USA softball vs Australia in The World Games.

We discussed softball and baseball transfers to the Tide.

All that, plus we answer viewer questions — on the phone and through email.