Tider Insider: July 11th, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss the big weekend in the recruiting world Alabama football.

Also, we discuss the rumors of Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Tommy Rees being a candidate to replace Pat Fitzgerald as head coach at Northwestern.

We look ahead to the start of SEC Media Days, which begins next week in Nashville.

Then we look at what type of schedule “maneuvering” might be in store for the SEC, with the College Football Playoff set to expand in 2026.

Alabama baseball has six players selected in the MLB Draft.

And we answer viewer questions, on the phone and through email.