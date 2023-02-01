Tider Insider: Jan. 31, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr, on the phone, discuss the continued hunt for both an offensive and defensive coordinator.

The Houston Texans hire former Alabama linebacker, Demeco Ryans, who hails from Bessemer. Also, Alabama Men’s basketball suffers the third loss of the season against Oklahoma and hopes to bounce back today against Vanderbilt.

The Philadelphia Eagles head to the Super Bowl with former Alabama all-stars such as Jalen Hurts and Devonta Smith.

We also take viewer questions via phone and e-mail.