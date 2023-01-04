Tider Insider: Jan. 3, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama’s impressive win over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. We’ll tell you what we thought was the most impressive part of the victory and what type of statement the football program made against KSU. Then, we will discuss the impact of the Alabama players that are leaving early for the NFL, as well as discuss other possible changes fans may see this offseason. Also, we will preview Alabama basketball’s SEC home-opener against Ole Miss and look ahead to Friday night as Alabama gymnastics prepares to open its season against Michigan State. And we will answer viewer questions – on the phone and through email.