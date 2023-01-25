Tider Insider: Jan. 24, 2023

Gary Harris discusses Alabama’s hunt for both a new defensive and now offensive coordinator.

Alabama men’s basketball continues their hot streak with a big over Mizzou.

They hope to continue it tomorrow against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Alabama women’s basketball lost to LSU Monday night but their chances of making it to the NCAA tournament look good.

Also, former Alabama basketball player, Richard Hendrix, is on call for the Mississippi State game.

We answer phone calls and emails from viewers.