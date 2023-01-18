Tider Insider: Jan. 17, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss the aftermath of the tragic shooting of Jamea Jonae Harris and the impact on the men’s basketball program. We will also give you the latest on the investigation that is centered around former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles.

We’ll give you our takeaways from the Crimson Tide’s win over LSU. Find out the most impressive part of the largest victory in program history over the Tigers.

Also, we discuss Alabama women’s basketballs huge road win over Ole Miss.

Plus, we debate the impact for Alabama football after defensive coordinator Pete Golding leaves for Ole Miss.

And we will answer viewer questions – on the phone and through email.