Tider Insider: Jan. 10, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss the Bulldogs performance in the National Championship.

We’ll tell you what our thoughts are on how Georgia’s two year run compares to Alabama’s success under Nick Saban.

Then, we discuss the impact of Alabama’s men’s basketball team victory versus Kentucky and then we look ahead to their matchup versus Arkansas.

Also, we discuss Alabama Women’s Basketball victory Sunday, in the Iron Bowl.

And we will answer viewer questions – on the phone and through email.