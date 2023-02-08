Tider Insider: Feb. 7, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss the new defensive and offensive coordinator hires.

Also, Nate Oats receives a contract extension through 2029. The men’s basketball team plays the Florida Gators at Coleman Coliseum Wednesday.

The Alabama women’s basketball team gets a much-needed SEC road victory.

Also, Tide softball gets ready for the start of their season.

The gymnastics team continues their undefeated home streak against the Auburn Tigers.

We also take viewer questions via the phone and e-mail.