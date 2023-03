Tider Insider: Feb. 28, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama’s marginal wins over Arkansas and South Carolina in basketball last week.

Alabama Men’s Basketball has the chance to be SEC regular season champions.

Bryce Young opts out of throwing in the NFL combine.

Alabama Football adds a new coach to the staff.

Also, Alabama baseball is still undefeated.

Gymnastics falls to the LSU tigers.

We also take viewer calls via phone and e-mail.