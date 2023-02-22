Tider Insider: Feb. 21, 2022

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama basketball earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA March Madness Men’s Bracket Preview.

Then the Crimson Tide back up the ranking with a dominating win over the Georgia Bulldogs.

We also discuss the latest details from the murder investigation of former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles. We will tell our reaction to comments given by head basketball coach Nate Oats on other members of the team being in the vicinity when the crime took place.

Also, former NFL head coach Ken Whisenhunt joins the Alabama football staff, and Alabama softball gets a boost in the national rankings.

We also take viewer questions via phone and e-mail.