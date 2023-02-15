Tider Insider: Feb. 14, 2023

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama basketball’s number one ranking for the first time in 20 years.

Women’s basketball gets a huge victory over Auburn for the ninth time in a row.

We discuss former Alabama quarterback, Jalen Hurts, along with the rest of the Philadelphia Eagles loss to Kansas City in the Super Bowl.

Alabama softball season kicked off last weekend while baseball opens this weekend.

Alabama Gymnastics placed second in the Metroplex Challenge.

We also take viewer questions via the phone and e-mail.