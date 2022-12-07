Tider Insider: Dec. 6, 2022

This week on Tider Insider TV Gary Harris and Rodney Orr talk about Alabama’s upcoming matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats in New Orleans.

They talk about the transfer portal and athletes opting out of the Sugar Bowl.

Gary and Rodney speak on the incredible season that the Alabama soccer team had as they lose in the Final Four.

They talk about Will Anderson and the Nagurski trophy award.

Then they preview Alabama’s basketball upcoming game against the No. 1 team in the nation.

All that, plus we answer phone calls and emails.