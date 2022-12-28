Tider Insider: Dec. 27, 2022

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama football’s final preparations for its game with Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl including what Crimson Tide Head Coach Nick Saban says will be one of the biggest challenge his team will have to overcome in the game. We also debate whether one team is more motivated than the other and give you our predictions for the game. Then we’ll break down the latest commitment for Alabama football’s recruiting class of 2023: Maryland transfer tight end C.J. Dippre. We’ll also recap the signing class as a whole – some recruiting experts believe this class is the best of the Nick Saban Era at Alabama. Also, we’ll preview the SEC conference opener for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams. Then we will answer viewer questions, on the phone and through email.